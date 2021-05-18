Claiborne County deputies arrest two on drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests on drug and probation violation charges.

Deputies apprehended Daniel Ray Johnson, 37, of New Tazewell, on Monday, May 17. Deputies found methamphetamine and other items used for the sale and delivery of narcotics located at Johnson’s residence during the arrest.

Johnson was charged with felony violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine for resale and delivery.

Angela Sands, 48, of New Tazewell, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

This investigation is ongoing.

