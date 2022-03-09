KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man was convicted by a federal jury this week on possession of child pornography charges stemming from a multiagency investigation, which had been conducted by a Knoxville Police task force and Homeland Security Investigations.

Alexander Dewayne Noah, 25, is facing a possible prison term of up to 20 years, a term of supervised release up to life and he will be required to register as a sex offender. The two-day trial concluded Monday and sentencing is scheduled for July.

A news release states the investigation into Noah began when the Department of Homeland Security and HSI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being stored in an on online storage account.

An investigation was launched by HSI and the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which led to the execution of a federal search warrant at Noah’s residence and an eventual federal indictment.

KPD is the lead agency for the Tennessee ICAC Task Force.

Noah’s sentencing is scheduled for July 14, 2022, before the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan, United States District Judge.