KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Claiborne County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into content involving a minor being uploaded to a Snapchat account.

TBI said a tip received in April 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led bureau agents to Kristopher Dalton Foister, 20. The agents said Foister’s Snapchat account contained child sexual abuse material.

Foister was arrested Friday and booked into the Claiborne County Jail.