Claiborne County Sheriff charges 3 with thefts in Rock Harbor community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people with multiple thefts in the Rock Harbor community.

According to the CCSO, David Elwood Barlow, 36; Joseph Marshall Thomas, 27; and Andrea Lee Peacock, 43, all of New Tazewell were arrested Thursday morning. The department thanked homeowners and contractors in a social media post for aiding in the arrests.

Barlow is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000. Thomas and Peacock are charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft of property over $1,000.