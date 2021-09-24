Claiborne County Sheriff charges 3 with thefts in Rock Harbor community

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left, David Barlow, Joseph Thomas and Andrea Peacock. Source: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people with multiple thefts in the Rock Harbor community.

According to the CCSO, David Elwood Barlow, 36; Joseph Marshall Thomas, 27; and Andrea Lee Peacock, 43, all of New Tazewell were arrested Thursday morning. The department thanked homeowners and contractors in a social media post for aiding in the arrests.

Barlow is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property over $1,000. Thomas and Peacock are charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and three counts of theft of property over $1,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville Police searching for catalytic converter theft suspects

Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, 71, dies after battling cancer

Public assistance sought to identify skeletal remains found in Knoxville

15 Victims: 10 Kroger employees, 5 customers

Volunteers join family in search for Desheena Kyle

13 people shot at Memphis area Kroger