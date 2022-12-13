KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has accepted a plea deal following a deadly hit-and-run along Clinch Avenue in November 2021.

Dannon Ray Cole, 51, has pleaded guilty following a crash that killed 39-year-old Jordan Pitts, who was on his way to work. His guilty plea, however, is on a lesser charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a fatality.

Cole has now been sentenced to one year and nine months in prison. He is also ordered to pay $641 in fines.

The family of Pitts is not happy about the sentence. His cousin, Kim Cantrell, spoke to WATE about Pitts, who lived with her for several years.

Jordan Pitts with Kim Cantrell (Courtesy of Kim Cantrell)

Jordan Pitts riding his bike. (Courtesy of Kim Cantrell)

Cantrell said Pitts had finally gotten to a place where he found happiness shortly before the accident.

“There’s no justice in it. It’s unfair, it’s totally 100% unfair,” Cantrell said. “It’s just unfair that he [Cole] can get so little time for taking someone’s life. [Pitts’] life meant so much more.”

According to Clinton police, Pitts was riding a motorized bike in the Clinch Avenue area near Portwood Road when he was hit on Nov. 20, 2021. Cole reportedly left the scene, leading police to search for him.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Cole was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Clinton Police on aggravated vehicular homicide charges.