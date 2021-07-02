Cocke Co. Sheriff: Multiagency ‘Operation Quarantine’ leading to the arrest, indictment of dozens

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 32 people were indicted for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine or heroin following a multiagency effort called “Operation Quarantine.” Not all of the indictments are yet served, so the operation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said the operation is still underway and is being executed in stages.

The first stage happened on Friday, June 25, when the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 people following narcotics investigations by CCSO Narcotics Division officers.

Following that first stage of arrests, seven more people were arrested for their indictment, while others on the scene were arrested for outstanding warrants. CCSO said six of those indicted were currently incarcerated in various correctional facilities on other charges.

During the arrest operation, CCSO said it received assistance from the Newport Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

“During the pandemic, a grand jury was not available, due to rulings of the Supreme Court, so the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for their patience, as well as express our sincere appreciation for all the agencies who allowed their resources to assist our community,” CCSO said in a social media post on Friday. “The arrest operations will continue until all thirty- two indictments are served. Due to the rules of an indictment, we are not allowed to release any name of the defendants until they are arrested. We will continue to release the other names as they are arrested. The next operation is underway.”

Those who have been arrested as part of “Operation Quarantine” are listed below, courtesy of CCSO.

Arrested for the Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine and/or heroin):

Joseph McMahan

Oscar Tozer

Amanda Ball

Marsha Helton

Kelsey McMahan

Ashley Player

Joshua McKnight

April Stokely

Charlie McMahan

Derek Francis

Dalton Fox

Thomas Edwards

Joseph James Barrett

Arrested on Capias

Brandi Ellison

Kenny Wright

Arrested on Circuit Court Violation of Probation

Jessica Ferrier

Erik Buckingham

Other Charges