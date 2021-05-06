Cocke County man charged with murder in Oregon cold case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An arrest in Cocke County is believed to have solved a cold case nearly 2,600 miles away, in Oregon.

Kenneth Gipson, 62, of Del Rio was indicted in Washington County, Oregon in April on one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Second Degree Murder. Those indictments are sealed, the court said.

Gipson was taken into custody on May 3 at his residence on Ravens Branch Road by officers from Oregon and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held for extradition back to Oregon.

Gipson was unarmed and taken into custody without incident, according to an arrest report from Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsboro Police Department in Oregon.