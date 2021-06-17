Cocke County robbery suspect leaves cellphone at crime scene

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of robbery suspects including one who left his cellphone at the scene of the crime. Around 10 p.m. on June 8, a man robbed the Dollar General Store on Old Highway 411.

(Photo via Cocke County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the suspect displayed a black, automatic “1911”-style handgun and got away with $580 and some store merchandise. During the altercation, the suspect dropped a cellphone with a background image that appeared to be the suspect based on the tattoos and hairstyle.

He fled with an accomplice driver in a light-colored vehicle. It appeared to have a long wheelbase and large fog lights offset to the outside of the vehicle. Police believe it could be a 4-door sedan or crossover.

Law enforcement officers say the man is still in possession of the handgun, and they consider him armed and dangerous. Anyone that has any information to help identify this suspect is urged to contact detective Michael Whitmer at 423-623-6004.