KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are facing drug charges after Cocke County Sheriff’s deputies caught them trying to flush meth down the toilet.

Clarence Burney, 22, and Cordel Thomas, 22, were arrested Friday afternoon. In a social media post the department said $9,654 cash and one gun was seized during the arrest at a home. Deputies were also able to seize 1.4 grams of meth before more was flushed into a septic tank.

Burney and Thomas face one count each of possession of a schedule II substance.