KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Harriman man who was convicted of felony murder along with his wife in the death of their elderly relative has been captured after he did not show up to the final day of the trial.

Christopher Kennedy was captured in Illinois, according to District Attorney Russell Johnson. He had been on the run since July after he did not show up to the final day of the trial. He was not in custody because he posted a $100,000 bond following his arrest in 2019.

Christopher and Evelyn Kennedy were convicted following a four-day trial for the 2019 neglect death of 72-year-old Betty Crews. Both Kennedys were found guilty of felony murder.

Christopher is been taken back to Roane County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and US Marshals Service were assisting the Roane County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending him.