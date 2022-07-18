OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Harriman man who was convicted of felony murder along with his wife in the death of their elderly relative remains at large after he did not show up to the final day of the trial.

Christopher and Evelyn Kennedy were convicted following a four-day trial for the 2019 neglect death of 72-year-old Betty Crews. Both Kennedys were found guilty of felony murder.

On the fourth and final day of the trial, Christopher did not appear in court before both Kennedys were convicted. He was not in custody at the time of the trial after posting a $100,000 bond following his arrest in 2019.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and US Marshals Service is assisting the Roane County Sheriff’s Office to apprehend him.

Evelyn was sentenced to life in prison, meaning she will not be eligible for parole for at least 51 years. She will also be sentenced for the second charge of aggravated neglect on Nov. 18.

From left to right: Evelyn Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy. (Photos: RCSO)

According to Roane County District Attorney Russell Johnson, Crews was Evelyn’s aunt and lived off and on with the Kennedys for over 30 years. In April 2019, Evelyn’s daughter called 911, and Crews was admitted to Roane Medical Center in Harriman. At the time, the DA said she was wearing only a “putrid and tattered oversized shirt.” She was also emaciated and suffering from malnutrition and neglect.

Despite attempts to treat her, Crews died on June 7, 2019.

Both Kennedys testified that they fed Crews and told the doctor that Crews had been hiding food in her sheets. The state testified Crews did not even have bed sheets.

During the Roane County trial, Knox Regional Forensic Center Director and Chief Medical Examiner Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan said Crews’ death was the result of complications from long-term starvation and dehydration.

According to Mileusnic-Polchan, the damage was so bad she could not recover even while being treated for two months at RMC.

Testimony at trial also revealed the Kennedys took Crews’ social security disability checks the entire time she was in their home.