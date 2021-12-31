KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Corryton woman is facing charges after police say she used a knife to threaten people in the parking lot of a North Knoxville church.

Law enforcement officers responded around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, to New Hope Church, 2909 N. Broadway, for a woman refusing to leave the parking lot. When officers arrived they said they found Jackie Sue Collins, 55, on the sidewalk with a knife in her hand, screaming at people.

A police report says when officers approached, Collins put the knife in a bag and began walking away from them. Police said they repeatedly asked her to stop but she ignored them and began running away. Officers caught up with Collins and took her into custody.

Collins faces one count of disorderly conduct and one count of evading arrest. She is being held in the Knox County Detention Center until a bond hearing on Jan. 4.