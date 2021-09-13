Couple arrest for selling heroin following undercover investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple rifles, handguns, and a ford have been seized from a Campbell County house following an undercover investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On September 10 CCSO executed a search warrant at the Indian Creek Road residence of Randall and Vanessa Fraley.

(Photo via Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy undercover investigation in which several buys of Heroin were completed. A 2020 Ford Expedition, multiple rifles, handguns and cash were seized. Both of the Frayley’s were arrested. They are facing the following charges:

Possession of Schedule I heroin for resale

Possession of Schedule II methamphetamine for resale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Aggravated child abuse and neglect

Destruction of evidence

Theft under $1000.00

The sheriff’s office says the couple will face future indictments for the undercover buys made.