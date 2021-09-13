Couple arrest for selling heroin following undercover investigation

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo via Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple rifles, handguns, and a ford have been seized from a Campbell County house following an undercover investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On September 10 CCSO executed a search warrant at the Indian Creek Road residence of Randall and Vanessa Fraley.

(Photo via Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy undercover investigation in which several buys of Heroin were completed. A 2020 Ford Expedition, multiple rifles, handguns and cash were seized. Both of the Frayley’s were arrested. They are facing the following charges:

  • Possession of Schedule I heroin for resale
  • Possession of Schedule II methamphetamine for resale
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Aggravated child abuse and neglect
  • Destruction of evidence
  • Theft under $1000.00

The sheriff’s office says the couple will face future indictments for the undercover buys made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Highway safety federal grants

Dashboard to assist Tennessee counties with redistricting

Aramark concessions hiring

Improvements for Gay Street

"I have no where to go." Disable grandmother faces eviction

California software executives charged with conspiracy to defraud TVA