KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — By and large, East Tennessee communities are safe places. But they’re hardly free from crime. Public safety and justice are core missions of the government and how tax dollars are put to use. We’re looking back at 2023 through the lens of protecting and serving.

Crime in Knoxville

“You know murders are down right now 30% and all of our violent crime categories are down double digits,” said Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel in April. “We are engaging with the community, we are problem-solving, and we are laser-focused in getting violent criminals off the street.”

Noel has been on the job for less than a year. In April, he rolled out a set of improved crime statistics. He credited a reshuffling of the department’s structure and striving for community engagement with groups like Turn Up Knox as the reason for the downturn in crime.

“Collaborating together, communicating with our city government to try and figure out a solution and I think over the last eight months all those things have meshed together and kind of given us the results we have had this far,” said Denzel Grant with Turn Up Knox.

Death of Lisa Edwards

Noel also worked on his other mandate the overhaul of a department culture that had become a sore spot for the city.

“Change does not happen overnight, change takes a while. Some of the changes that we are implementing will take years to implement, but I feel really good about the path that we are going and the progress that we are making,” said Noel.

However, the department faced an ugly incident in February following the death of Lisa Edwards. Body camera video from an officer called when Edwards was told to leave Fort Sanders Medical Center showed her in distress as officers took her into custody. Edwards would later become unresponsive in the back seat of a police cruiser and eventually die.

Three of the four officers that were on the scene were disciplined. One of them was demoted and two others were suspended without pay. Noel called the incident an embarrassment.

TBI DNA Cold Case Initiative

Several times throughout the year, we saw a state investment in genetic testing and genealogical research pay off. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Unidentified Human Remains DNA initiative helped provide answers in one cold case after another, putting names to sets of human remains that had been mysteries for decades.

The first victim identified was Jerry Harrison (DOB: 12/20/57) of Little Rock, Arkansas. His skeletal remains were found in the Caney Valley area of Claiborne County on August 24, 1986.

Below you can see a list of other remains that have been identified through the initiative:

KCSO Deputy dies in the line of duty

Tragedy struck the Knox County Sheriff’s Office when Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call.

“He lived as a hero,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler. “He died a hero.”

The suspect died as well. Blakely was working one of his last calls as a patrol deputy when he was shot. He had just been selected to be a canine handler and had just picked up his dog before the shooting happened.

Manhunts across East Tennessee

A multi-day manhunt stretched across county lines and eventually state lines. Murder suspect Jason Dockery was eventually spotted walking along the roadside in Union County. He’s accused of the murder of Shystie Mayberry, a mother of four.

For a moment, it seemed like East Tennessee was experiencing a rash of manhunts.

James Burch spent three days on the run. Loudon County investigators said he shot his wife, who survived and managed to drive herself to the hospital.

“If he was going to allegedly shoot his wife three times there’s no telling what he would do to escape apprehension. so it’s made the whole area safer,” said Sheriff Jimmy Davis.

It might have been a paper clip that Sean Williams used to escape. At least that’s one item found in the back of a jail transport van after Williams managed to escape on his way to court facing child rape and child porn charges in Greeneville. He managed to stay on the run for more than a month before he was caught near Tampa, Florida.

Austin East Attempted Murder Trial

“This is about holding the people accountable for the choices they made and the crimes they committed and that’s the crude events right there,” said Takisha Fitzgerald, Knox County Assistant District Attorney.

Prosecutors getting at least a measure of justice for Johnkelian “John John” Mathis and Azley Mills. They were targeted by three fellow teens with guns while driving away from Austin-East High School. They were shot at and had to take shelter in a convenience store bathroom.

The jury in the attempted murder trial came back with three different verdicts for each of the three defendants. No verdict for Deandre Davis, guilty on all counts for Ahmad Gatlin, and not guilty for Rashan Jordan.

Jordan and Davis were already serving life sentences in the murder of another A-E student, Stanley Freeman Junior.

John John Mathis was shot and killed nearly seven months after he survived that close call and that case still hasn’t been solved.

Christopher Savannah pleads guilty

The driver of a tractor-trailer that fatally struck Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins while he was trying to remove a ladder from a roadway last year pleaded guilty to multiple charges in November. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“The loss of life, I truly am sorry. I am 100% apologetic for my involvement in this ordeal,” said Christopher Savannah. “Once again I do apologize.”

Jenkins’ legacy lives on in Investigator Clay Jenkins. His son took part in this year’s police unity tour bike ride, seeing his father’s name etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

“Just wanted to make him proud so just having this badge number, his badge number, just means the world to me,” said Clay Jenkins, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

Finally, a big change for Knoxville Police, a new headquarters. In October, the department finally moved into the city’s new Public Safety Complex at the old Saint Mary’s Hospital site, leaving the old safety building near the Civic Coliseum.