KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County man will spend up to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and raping an East Tennessee child.

Andre Vincent D’Agostino was found guilty of luring a child to a Rockwood gas station and then kidnapping the child in 2020. An AMBER Alert was issued in the case. An ICAC Agent for Russell Johnson’s 9th District Attorney General’s Office named Cortney Dugger found the missing child the next day.

“Upon making sure the female was safe, Agent Dugger lured the suspect D’Agostino back to the Shell station by pretending to be the female on SnapChat,” said a press release from Anderson County District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

D’Agostino was convicted of one count of aggravated kidnapping in Rhea County, and rape of a child in both Cumberland and Rhea County.

The case was handed by the joint efforts by the 9th District Attorney General’s ICAC Unit, Rockwood Police Department, Cumberland County Sherriff’s office, Rhea County Sherriff’s Office and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.