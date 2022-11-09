Brian James Heinsohn, 62, is wanted on charges of child rape and rape by an authority figure. He has been added to the TBI Most Wanted List

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has offered a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on rape charges in Cumberland County.

Brian James Heinsohn, 62, is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and TBI on one count of rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure. He has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Heinsohn is described as a white male with blue eyes and white hair. He stands 6’2″ tall and weighs about 300 lbs.

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Those who may have information about Heinsohn are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.