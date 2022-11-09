CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has offered a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on rape charges in Cumberland County.
Brian James Heinsohn, 62, is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and TBI on one count of rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure. He has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a reward of up to $2,500 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.
Heinsohn is described as a white male with blue eyes and white hair. He stands 6’2″ tall and weighs about 300 lbs.
Those who may have information about Heinsohn are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.