Cumberland County man charged with 2nd degree murder of a Crossville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County man has been indicted in connection to the drug-related death of a Crossville woman.

This indictment follows a joint investigation with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, and the TBI Overdose Death Task Force.

On June 28, 2020, Agents joined deputies in investigating the death of Madison Brown, 21, who was dead June 27. Her cause of death was determined to be methamphetamine toxicity. The investigation identified Mark Brown as the person who provided her with meth the night of her death.

On April 26th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Brown, 44, with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and one count of Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Brown booked in the Cumberland County Jail on a $150,000 bond.