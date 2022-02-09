KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A passenger of a vehicle involved in a chase last month in Anderson County has died.

According to Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark, Dustin Dienst, of Morristown, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. He has been hospitalized since the chase with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The chase happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 30 and ended with a crash near the intersection of Mountain Road and U.S. Highway 441. The driver of the vehicle, Elijah Morley, of Dandridge, also died that day as a result of his injuries from the crash.

“The completion of the investigation will now likely take several months and will be waiting on the blood toxicology report, final autopsy and the accident reconstruction report,” Clark said Wednesday on social media. “A comprehensive public report will be released by this office as soon as possible following receipt of the investigative materials.”

THP Trooper Austin Dean was also injured in the chase. He was taken to the hospital and released the same day.