NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — A Decatur woman is facing arson and vandalism charges after an investigation found a connection between her and fire at a treatment facility in Norris, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tiffany Extine, 32 (Courtesy of TBI)

Tiffany Pearl Extine, 32, was charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of vandalism.

An investigation beginning on Feb. 11 was led by TBI, Norris Police Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force to find the cause of a fire that occurred at Norris Academy on Ridgeway Road.

Investigators found that the fire was “intentionally set,” according to TBI. Investigators said developing information identified Extine as the person who allegedly started the fire.

Extine was arrested and has been booked into Anderson County Jail.