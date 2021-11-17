KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An undercover operation led by the Tennessee Bureau Investigation resulted in 11 men being arrested for seeking illicit sex from a minor and one woman was charged with promoting prostitution.

TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, Chattanooga Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force began the two-day investigation on November 10. Officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex. They were seeking to identify those seeking to have sex with minors.

As a result, 11 men and one female were arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail:

Timothy E. Berger, 41, Ooltewah: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

Mike Yang Chen, 52, Rossville, GA: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

George Michael McCaw, 53, Clarksville, GA: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

John Dilorenzo, 34, Soddy-Daisy: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, one count Simple Possession of Schedule VI.

Johnathan Brent Grizzard, 39, Harrison: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

Tomas Juarez Eulalio Gumercindo, 31, Chicago, IL: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, one count Resisting Stop, Arrest.

Vy T. Ton, 34, Hixson: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

Carey Lamar Williams, 31, Hixson: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, one count Possession Schedule VI for Resale, one count Driving on Suspended DL.

Contreras Gaspar Ramirez, 43, Cartersville, GA: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

James M. Walters,65, Hixson: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

Jason A. Pastor, 25, Cookeville: One count Solicitation of a Minor, one count Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act.

Shemetra Keyanta McKinney, 24, Chattanooga: One count Promotion of Prostitution, one count Simple Possession of Schedule VI

Willowbend Farms, a non-profit program that works with survivors of human trafficking, and the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking also assisted with the investigation to help any victims of trafficking that were discovered during the investigation. TBI shared that one woman did accept services at Willowbend Farms.