KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people from Detroit were arrested Tuesday in Knoxville after reportedly attempting to buy almost three pounds of fentanyl from a confidential informant.

Antoine Winbush, 38, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested following a joint investigation by the FBI and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators used a confidential source to arrange for Winbush and the juvenile to drive to Knoxville from Detroit to purchase approximately 1300 grams of fentanyl.

According to a KCSO report, multiple phone conversations between the source and Winbush indicated he and the juvenile sought to obtain the fentanyl which would then be distributed in the Knoxville area.

Winbush and the juvenile were charged with the felony attempted manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of a controlled substance.

A bond hearing for Winfield has been set for Friday, May 13 at 8:30 p.m.