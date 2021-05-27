Driver in crash that killed Hardin Valley Academy senior charged with vehicular homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The driver in the crash that took the life of a Knox County high school senior has been charged, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

John Boles, 21, the driver over the vehicle, has been charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated reckless assault, vehicular assault, failure to maintain lane, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was on Saturday, May 22, at around 3:30 a.m.

According to THP, the 2007 Dodge Ram was traveling west on New Henderson road at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. The truck was turning left, it went off the right side of the roadway and hit an embankment, overturned and landed in a ditch.

There were eight people in the truck including the driver, six were injured, one person died, and according to the preliminary report from THP, no one was wearing a seat belt.

Maddie Percell, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy died in the crash, according to Hardin Valley Academy executive principal Rob Speas.

That preliminary report also shows that everyone in the car was between 17 and 21 years old.