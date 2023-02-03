KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, pled guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Hipps led Knox County deputies on a high-speed chase on July 9, 2021, after they responded to a report of a stolen car at a car wash on Central Avenue Pike.

The pursuit ended when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Rifle Range Road and Warlex Road. Hipps fled the scene on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

Barbara Williams, 87, died hours later after she was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

“Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, this career offender will be off our streets for several years,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

Hipps has prior criminal convictions out of Greene County with two felony convictions for

Evading Arrest and six felony convictions for Theft.