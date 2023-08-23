A damaged car is shown after a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street, Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The two drivers charged in the January drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue that left one person dead and two children injured have been indicted by a grand jury.

The drivers, Tra’Shawn Glass and Trinity Clark are accused of drag racing on the street on Jan. 17. Knoxville Police said two Dodge Chargers were drag racing, ran a red light at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Milligan Street, and crashed into a Ford Explorer. The driver of the car, Michael Williams, 65, was killed, and a 5- and an 11-year old were critically injured.

On Aug. 17, the grand jury returned two 14-count indictments against the defendants.

The indictments both list three counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of drag racing, and three counts of aggravated assault against both Glass and Clark. Additionally, Glass was charged with driving without a license and Clark was charged with driving with a revoked license.

The state of Tennessee listed more than 30 witnesses in the indictments.

Court records state that the case is being heard by Judge Steven Sword, and according to indictments, the case is being prosecuted by Sam Young.