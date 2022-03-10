KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested last month by Knox County sheriff’s deputies after a car suspected of containing narcotics pulled into the student pickup line of a local school.

On Feb. 25, detectives were monitoring a room at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike as part of a narcotics investigation. Investigators observed several items were removed from the room by three men and placed into a vehicle before leaving the scene.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Lula Powell Drive when the driver pulled into the child pickup line in front of Green Magnet Academy. A vehicle search was conducted after a K-9 officer from the Knoxville Police Department detected the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle.

Investigators found 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the shoe box as well as 166 grams of marijuana in a black trash bag. Bot the box and trash bag were seen being carried out of the motel room. Deputies also recovered two scales with methamphetamine and marijuana residue on them from a black backpack seen carried out of the motel room.

Charles Bradley, 19; Michael Dixon, 27; and Michael Dukes, 34, were taken into custody and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II substance, and possession of schedule VI substance with intent to distribute in a school zone. All three denied the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to them.

While being booked into the detention facility, intake officers found Bradley in possession of 95 grams of heroin, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine and 127 oxycodone pills. He faces additional charges of possession of Schedule I substance, possession of schedule II substance, possession of schedule II substance with intent to distribute in a school zone, and possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution.

Deputies also seized $1,786 in cash from Dixon.

A total of 8.6 grams of marijuana were also found in the central console and floorboard. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Shakira Hayward, told investigators she was at the school to pick up her children and the 8.6 grams were hers. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for simple possession and a broken tail light.