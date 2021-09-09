Drug bust at Jefferson County home nets 7 arrests

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people were arrested after an investigation by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office into a known drug house.

Deputies recently spotted several vehicles driving up to the house on Tom Breeden Road in Jefferson City .At one point, a woman was seen bringing her 4-year-old child into the house with her to buy heroin.

Now, Travis Rice, 40, is facing a slew of drug charges. Six others, Kelli Manes, 29, William Sessums, 38, Tania Reynolds, 24, Cailin Smith, 37, Nathan Ivy, 41, and Heather Atkins, 28, are also facing charges.