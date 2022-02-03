LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Houston man faces several charges including vehicular homicide after a crash resulting in the death of Loudon County deputy Chris Jenkins, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Christopher Savannah, 43 of Houston, Texas is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, two counts of reckless endangerment, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jenkins was killed while attempting to remove a ladder from the roadway, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. While Jenkins was out of his vehicle to clear the debris, an oncoming tractor-trailer driven by Savannah failed to slow down for the rolling roadblock and struck two vehicles, Jenkin’s patrol unit, and Jenkins. The deputy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of one of the other vehicles was injured.

THP is still conducting an inspection of the tractor-trailer and the investigation is still ongoing. A memorial for the deputy has been set up in front of the Loudon County Justice Center for those wishing to leave flowers and pay their respects.