Drug Task Force responsible for Cumberland Plateau ending operations after funding evaporates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force is ending operations due to lack of funding.

In a news release, District Attorney General Jared Effler said the current funding model is not financially sustainable. The task force responsible for covering Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties was almost entirely funded through the seizures and forfeitures of currency, vehicles, firearms, and other property used by drug offenders.

A backup of cases in state and federal courts as well as a change in procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic “exposed the vulnerability of the self-funded operations.”

“Make no mistake, our commitment to combating drug trafficking in this district remains unchanged,” Effler said. “I am working directly with local law enforcement throughout the Eighth District in reorganizing our fiscal and personnel resources in order to more efficiently and effectively pursue drug dealers on a coordinated effort.”

Effler’s office conducted an audit to begin the year and found the task force was operating beyond its fiscal means and asked the Tennessee Comptroller to review the findings. The comptroller came to the same realization.

“In the next few weeks, we will begin the implementation of a new strategy to work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to combat the illegal distribution of drugs in our area,” Effler said. “This has been a challenging year for law enforcement and the criminal justice system. We must always be able to refocus and adapt in our pursuit of justice.”