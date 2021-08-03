Drugs, guns and money found during search of Rogersville residence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A search of a Rogersville residence lead to the discovery of more than 18 pounds of marijuana, nine firearms and nearly $20,000. Aaron Paciorek was arrested as a result of the search.

Aaron Paciorek

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office‘s Narcotics Unit and Tactical Unit executed a search warrant at 2 a.m. Tuesday for the sale of marijuana at a Prices Grove Road residence.

Officers found more than 18 pounds of what is believed to be marijuana, almost 4 ounces of THC wax, $19,974 cash, an electronic money counter, four drug ledgers, nine firearms, 1,054 various caliber rounds of ammo, and 11 various caliber magazines. Paciorek told police he has been selling marijuana for the last five years and that the money found was from drug sales.

Paciorek was placed under arrest for the possession of schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed or sold and nine counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.