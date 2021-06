(WATE) — The Internal Revenue Service has yet to process nearly 30 million tax returns and that number continues to grow. The Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent agency of the IRS, reports millions of tax returns have yet to be processed due to pandemic-related issues.

People across the country and East Tennessee have been asking, "Where is my refund?" Typically, the IRS sends most refunds within three weeks of taxpayers filing their return, but this year is complicated by several issues, including a backlog of 2019 paper tax returns that the IRS was unable to process after closing its offices during the coronavirus pandemic last year.