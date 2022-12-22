KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man from East Tennessee was sentenced to federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to a scheme in which he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars through fraudulently-submitted construction invoices.

Jack D. Vicars, 49, currently of Bluff City, TN, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison after he pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and subscribing a false tax return. He was ordered to pay restitution totaling $378,349.44. He will be on three years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

A U.S. Justice Department release said oversaw projects and reviewed and approved invoices submitted by subcontractors while working as a project manager and then vice president at a large construction company in Johnson City. Eventually, he formed his own company and began submitting fraudulent invoices from his company for work that was not performed, using his authority position to approve these invoices and issue payment to his company.

In total, he stole $344,650 from his employer from 2016 to February 2021. Vicars used the money he stole to pay for personal expenses like his personal credit cards.

Vicars also filed a false tax return to 2019, resulting in an unpaid tax liability of $33,699.14.

This prosecution was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation. This investigation was led by FBI Special Agent Reanna O’Hare and IRS CI Special Agent Jimmy Cline.