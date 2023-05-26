JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee woman has been accused of stealing more than $80,000 from a Johnson City church where she worked, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI released on Friday that Ashlee White, 44, of Jonesborough, was charged with theft of property of more than $60,000 in Washington County. A TBI said a grand jury returned the indictment on May 3.

At the request of District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI agents began investigating the reported theft involving a former employee of Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City in August.

TBI agents determined that White, a church administrative assistant at the time, used the church’s credit card to make personal purchases totaling more than $80,000 from January 2017 to July 2022.

White turned herself in on Friday, May 26 and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 bond.