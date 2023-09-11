KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State and federal authorities searching for a former Indiana county councilman accused of sex crimes say he may be in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Indiana State Police are searching for 55-year-old Steven Sumner. He is charged with the rape of an underage girl and more than a dozen related felony charges, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers wrote in a social media post that there is reason to believe Sumner has been in and may still be in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area. He also has connections to the Waynesville, NC area and Maryland.

Sumner, who also goes by Craig, formerly served as a councilman in Madison County, Indiana. He is described as 6’0″ tall, 215 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators said he has a history of participating in the Nazarene Church in Montana & Colorado having attended the Nazarene Church Bible College. He may also be working as a handyman.

He is believed to be accompanied by a Sharon Wood Barker. She is described as 5’7″, 125 lbs. with blonde hair.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.