KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Thursday indicted a former Knox County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired in March during internal investigation on child pornography charges.

Tim Stidam faces six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, including three aggravated counts and three counts of official misconduct. He was taken into custody and released after posting a $50,000 bond.

All nine counts listed in the grand jury indictment reference February 23, 2022 as the date of the alleged crimes.

The indictment comes two months after Stidam was fired during what a sheriff’s office spokesperson described at the time as an internal and potential criminal investigation into his conduct while on duty.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

“We have turned Mr. Stidam in and he has posted bond,” Attorney T. Scott Jones said in a statement. “We anticipate a vigorous defense with a more detailed picture of what actually occurred resulting in a favorable resolution.”