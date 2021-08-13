Ex-police officer with history of misconduct hospitalized after shootout with Sevier County deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting with Sevier County deputies after they responded to a domestic dispute in Wears Valley last month was a former San Antonio police officer with a history of misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating what led deputies to fire their weapons after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Robeson Road Tuesday, July 13. According to the TBI, deputies arrived and encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

“For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, resulting in shots being fired,” a release from TBI states. The suspect was airlifted to UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound and a deputy with unknown injuries was taken to LeConte Medical Center.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Hodges said a father assaulted his son when another family member called the police. The two family members were transported to LeConte Medical Center with injuries sustained prior to the arrival of deputies.

Sevier County Chief Deputy Jeff McCarter identified the suspect as 52-year-old Lee Rakun.

Rakun, a former Lieutenant in the San Antonio Police Department, was fired by the department six times over a series of misconduct incidents and reinstated through arbitration five times. He retired last year before the appeals process for a sixth termination was completed, San Antonio ABC-affiliate KSAT reported.

Rakun remains hospitalized as of Aug. 13. Charges are pending the outcoming of the investigations.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the domestic incident remains ongoing. The TBI probe into the officer-involved shooting also remains ongoing.