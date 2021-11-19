SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Seymour woman has resigned from her teaching position at a Sevier County elementary school school after she was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in a crash that claimed the life of a 77-year-old woman.

A Sevier County Schools spokesperson said Katelin Parrish, 32, resigned Wednesday from her position at New Center Elementary School after a she was involved in a fatal two-car crash Tuesday, Nov. 16, on Boyds Creek Highway.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash around noon. A preliminary crash report states a westbound vehicle crossed the center line near Vista Lane and struck an eastbound vehicle.

A passenger in the eastbound vehicle, Yvonne Good of Sevierville, was killed as a result of the crash. All three individuals involved were wearing seat belts.

According to an affidavit, Sevier County deputies observed several containers of alcohol in Parrish’s vehicle, and she admitted to drinking and taking prescription medications prior to the crash.

Parrish was charged with vehicular homicide by impairment, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and an open container violation.