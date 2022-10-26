FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is behind bars in connection with a murder that reportedly happened Saturday night in Fairview.

Police told News 2 the incident happened at a home on Shayla Court in Williamson County.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fairview police initially responded to the 7300 block of Shayla Court in regards to a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they were sent to a different location to meet with the caller and upon meeting him, they were told a verbal argument had began between Michael Lee and the victim, identified as Sean Carr, Michael’s brother in law, the night before.

The caller went on to say when he got home from work at around 11 p.m., Michael and his wife, Angeline Lee, told him Carr had died and that his body was in a downstairs freezer. Officers later learned from the caller that Lee and Carr had a history of abuse, according to the affidavit.

The officers then reportedly went back to the home on Shayla Court where Michael met them at the door. An officer told Michael he was there in regards to an incident that may have happened the night before. Michael let the officer inside and the officer proceeded to the basement where he found two white freezers. The officer then looked in the freezer and saw what appeared to be a human body wrapped in plastic.

Michael admitted to officers he killed Carr by putting a ball inside a sock and began hitting him with it. Michael then tried to resuscitate Carr, but was unsuccessful, prompting him wrap Carr in plastic and put him in the freezer. He then threw the ball and sock in a trash can, the affidavit said.

Michael’s wife Angeline reportedly told officers that Carr, her brother, had been disrespectful to her and confessed that Michael came to her and told her he believed he had killed Carr.

Neighbors told News 2 they are in shock as the neighborhood is normally quiet with kids and families living in surrounding homes.

Michael Lee is charged with one count of Homicide First Degree Murder. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact.

Dennis Lee (Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to court documents, Dennis went to the Fairview Police Department on Tuesday to inquire about his phone that had been taken by police officers. Dennis began speaking with officers about the incident that happened regarding Carr, his uncle, and then reportedly told an officer that when he arrived home the night of the incident, he heard his father Michael yelling from upstairs in the kitchen and went upstairs to see what was happening.

When he walked into the kitchen, Dennis saw Michael beside a body wrapped in plastic; Michael was reportedly yelling at Dennis to help him carry Carr’s body downstairs to the freezer, to which Dennis complied, according to documents.

One neighbor told News 2 that she lived in the neighborhood for eight years and knew her neighbors to keep to themselves.

“There has never been anything to lead us to suspect them as a family. You just think of it as a safe and quiet neighborhood, and to find out it wasn’t so safe is just scary,” Jamie Brewer, Lee’s neighbor said.

Michael, Angeline, and Dennis have all been booked into the Williamson County Jail. Michael his being held on a $2 million bond while Angeline and Dennis are each being held on $350,000 bonds.

News 2 did speak to someone at the home Tuesday, however, they said they did not want to comment.