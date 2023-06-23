KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The two teens convicted for the 2021 murder of Stanley Freeman Jr. returned to court Friday, where they were given an additional sentence.

Rashon Jordan and Deondre Davis were convicted of first-degree murder, which came with an automatic life sentence. For juveniles, a life sentence is 25-36 years. They were sentenced to an additional 12 years Friday, related to the aggravated child abuse charge they were also convicted of in the trial in March. They will serve the 12-year sentence concurrently with the life sentence.

Following the sentencing, Freeman Jr.’s grandmother, Darlene Ngom, said no sentence will ever be enough.

“Stanley is gone, he will never be able to achieve what he was working toward, and they have their lives,” she said.

She said they are glad justice was served, but it doesn’t bring Freeman back.

“When they decided that they were going to take his life, they also took a part of my life. Our family is devastated, we will never have closure,” she said.

Ngom and other family members shared how his death has impacted their lives during before the sentencing, including his older sister Kiaya Ballinger.

“I thought that in that moment I was going to be angry with them, but I’m at peace with the situation because I know that justice will be done in due time. It’s been done today so I know it’ll be done in due time,” she said.

Ballinger said she and Freeman were looking forward to being at UT together, and she’s leaned on her family for strength to continue to try and reach her goals.

“I think what motivated me was family and love, because I know I’m a first generation graduate, and Stan was going to be next. So, it was just making those types of impacts,” she said.

His family agrees had a bright future ahead of him, and they plan to keep his memory alive.

“He most definitely was going to UT as a basketball player,” Ngom said. “Basketball or football,” Ballinger added.

Family of the defendants were also given a chance to speak before the judge’s sentencing.