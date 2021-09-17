Farragut High School parents arrested for encouraging son to fight classmate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two parents are facing charges after they refused to deescalate an argument in the Farragut High School parking lot that eventually led to their son fighting a classmate. Brent and Monica Pelusio face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest report, a Knox County Schools security officer called law enforcement around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to report a disturbance in the school parking lot. The security officer saw two students were preparing to fight each other.

Brent Pelusio was yelling for his son to fight the other juvenile. The officer ordered Brent and Monica Pelusio back to their car three separate times, but they refused and continued to escalate the situation. The officer deployed pepper spray to end the fight. The Pelsios and both juveniles were arrested.