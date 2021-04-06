Fatal drug overdose investigation leads to murder indictment of Dandridge man

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Jefferson County grand jury has returned a charge of second-degree murder following an investigation into a drug overdose.

Joey Belcher, 32, has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder following a six-month investigation by Jefferson County deputies and the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force.

Investigators determined Belcher had distributed drugs to a 36-year-old man prior to his death. Second-degree murder can include death from the unlawful distribution of Schedule I and Schedule II.

