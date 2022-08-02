KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Violent Crimes Unit Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of 128 N. Bertrand Street after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim inside of a second-floor apartment.

Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.