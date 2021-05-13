FBI identifies Knoxville bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect involved in a police chase and subsequent bank robbery Wednesday along Broadway.

Derrick Thompson, 32, has been charged in with one count of bank robbery.

Knoxville Police officers and FBI special agents responded to a report of a bank robbery around 9:45 a.m. at Regions Bank located at 707 N. Broadway.

Thompson allegedly entered the bank and confronted the employees while demanding money and car keys from at least one employee. He was taken into custody less than 15 minutes later at a Pilot Convenience Store.