FBI seeking victims of Chattanooga sex offender going back 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mark Alan Deakins, 61, of Chattanooga, has been indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child under 12 by a federal grand jury. The FBI is now looking to identify victims of Deakins.

He is suspected to have victimized, photographed, and/or filmed more than 20 children throughout the Southeast from the 1990s through June 2021. The FBI says the victims are likely to include males between the ages of 7 and 17. If you believe you have been a victim of Deakins or suspect someone who has, contact the FBI Chattanooga office at 423-265-3601 or report it at tips.fbi.gov.

The identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law. Deakins is currently being held in Chattanooga, pending trial.

He was indicted as a result of an investigation by the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force and included the FBI, the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Chattanooga Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Red Bank Police Department.