KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Fentress County man is accused of killing an Indiana man in 2016 before transporting the remains to Tennessee where they were disposed of.

Ian Shelden, 41, now faces charges of charges of felony murder, obstruction of justice, auto theft, fraud and theft in Delaware County, Indiana. He stands accused of killing his former housemate, taking his body across state lines and disposing of the remains in Tennessee.

Mark Trent, 61, was reported missing by his family in March 2016. Police found that his truck was missing and his two dogs had been left at his home for an extended period. Trent’s wallet was located at the residence but was empty.

Soon after his disappearance, a suspicious Facebook post was made on Trent’s account claiming he was “reevaluating his life and taking a break from everyone, possibly permanently.”

During the investigation, police learned that Shelden and his wife had lived with Trent the year before he disappeared.

Investigators were contacted by Trent’s niece in 2021 who said she believed Shelden were involved with Trent’s disappearance. Police then located the Sheldens in Fentress County.

Investigators said when confronted, Ian Shelden confessed to killing Trent by hitting him with a tent stake, causing fatal bleeding. Ian told investigators he used Trent’s vehicle and debit card to purchase several items including a large tote. He later placed Trent’s body in the tote and transported it to Tennessee.

Ian told investigators that he unsuccessfully attempted to dispose of Trent’s remains by burning them before dropping the remains of a steep mountain overhang.

Shelden took investigators to the location where he disposed of Trent’s body on Oct. 19, 2021. A large bag was located in the area which appeared to contain a large number of human bones.

Fentress County medical examiners did determine that Trent died as the result of blunt force trauma.

Shelden’s wife, Tracy, told investigators she and her husband left after an argument with Trent.

Shelden was being held in Fentress County on a $55,000 bond for allegations of abuse of a corpse when prosecutors in Indiana filed the new charges. Authorities in Indiana seek to extradite him to the state to face a trial.