KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fight at a Pigeon Forge convenience store led to gunshots Friday night.

According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richard Catlett a fight broke out at the Pilot on the Parkway near Bojangles. Catlett said four or five people were involved. During the fight someone brandished a handgun and fired two shots.

There were no injuries.

The identity of the person who fired the gun is not clear and police are asking if anyone has video of what happened to call 865-453-9063.