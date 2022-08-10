KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Five people were arrested following a narcotics search conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. In total, over half a pound of methamphetamine, five guns and an array of drug paraphernalia was found at the Knoxville home.

Around 2 p.m. pm Monday, August 8, detectives with KCSO’s narcotics division served a narcotics related search warrant at 5717 Tazewell Pike. Before the narcotics division arrived, the criminal warrants unit arrived to serve arrest warrants for Matthew Garcia and another resident who was not present.

As everyone in the residence was being escorted out, police said that they saw approximately 7 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine on the front porch of the residence, which was not there when they arrived. According to police, none of the occupants of the residence claimed ownership of the drugs.

Five individuals were arrested, including Garcia, Michael Aubry, Ronald Johnson, Logan Moore, and Chelsea Boughman. Of the five arrested, only Garcia was not present when officers arrived.

Michael Aubry (KCSO)

Matthew Garcia (KCSO)

Ronald Johnson (KCSO)

Logan Moore (KCSO)

Chelsea Boughman (KCSO)

All five were arrested on drug charges, and the additional charges include:

Michael Aubry – One count of possession of firearm with intent to go armed, one count of possession of handgun convicted felon.

Ronald Johnson – One count of alteration of item’s permanent distinguishing numbers/possession of such item.

Police said they found approximately 100 grams of what they believed to be methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, a 9mm handgun with an “obliterated serial number,” another loaded 9mm handgun, and a black android smartphone in a back bedroom of the residence where Johnson was spotted leaving.

In another bedroom where Aubry and Boughman were found, officers said they found 205 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded .22 bolt-action rifle, baggies used to package the narcotics, and other items considered to be “illegal drug paraphernalia.”

Moore was found in the garage, where police said they located numerous hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia for using narcotics.

Additionally, in the bedroom that Garcia was staying in, officers say they located a loaded .22 rifle and a .45 handgun.

As Aubry and Garcia had a history of residing at the residence, they were deemed responsible for the residence’s upkeep and maintaining it for the use and sale of illegal drugs. It is believed by police that Aubry supplied the methamphetamines as the baggies that were found were the same type that much of the methamphetamines was packaged in. The packaged methamphetamine appeared to be split into 4 ounce baggies.

Johnson had an outstanding failure to appear for joyriding with a $1000 bond, and a violation of parole for theft with a denied bond. Aubry and Johnson are also convicted felons, according to police, and as such were prohibited from possessing firearms.