KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Jimmy Allen Ball, Jr. was arrested on Tuesday according to the Department of Revenue. A release by the department states that Ball’s indictment and arrest followed an investigation by the Special Investigators Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue. If he is convicted of all charges against him, Ball could face up to 70 years in prison and $112,000 in fines.

The Department of Revenue said that Ball was indicted on 29 counts of tax evasion, theft of over $60,000, and two counts of violating the Tennessee Computer Act. Allegedly, Ball evaded tax due to the department of Revenue by filing false sales tax returns for Snappy Solutions, LLC.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,“ Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “The taxes collected from customers are property of the state and local governments at all times. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”

The Department of Revenue said that Ball’s Bond was set at $25,000. The release states that the maximum sentence for the computer and theft charges is 12 years in state penitentiary and a $25,000 fine. Additionally, each count of tax evasion could have a maximum sentence of two years in state penitentiary and up to a $3,000 fine, according to the release.

The criminal case is being pursued in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. According to the Department of Revenue, anyone who suspects violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should contact the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX or (800)372-8389.