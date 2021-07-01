Former Knox County chief of staff indicted on misconduct charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs former chief of staff Bryan Hair is now facing official misconduct charges after borrowing a county-owned golf cart. A grand jury indicted Hair on the charge Wednesday.

Hair was put on leave by Jacobs on Oct. 13. Hair resigned six days later. On the same day, Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White was fired. He declined the opportunity to resign, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

“This was not only a mistake on my part but a lapse in judgment. It was not wise for me to borrow something that belongs to the citizens of Knox County, and for that, I’m deeply sorry,” Hair said at the time.

Hair said he borrowed the county-owned golf cart in May 2020 for his wife who had broken her foot.