KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ former chief of staff Bryan Hair pleads guilty after borrowing a county-owned golf cart, according to Sean McDermott.

Hair pled guilty to one count of official misconduct which is a Class E felony.

Hair was indicted for official misconduct charges last year after claiming to borrow a county-owned golf cart in May 2020 for his wife who had broken her foot.

Jacobs placed Hair on paid leave on Oct. 13, 2020, then Hair resigned six days later. Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White was also placed on leave and then fired after declining the opportunity to resign.

Both employees were under investigation into the misconduct charges.

The length of the sentence is one year, according to McDermott. Hair will apply for probation and judicial diversion but the State plans to oppose this at the sentencing hearing on Nov. 17.