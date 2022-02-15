KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knox County Schools janitor has been indicted on child rape charges.

Johnny Osborne, 52, is facing charges of statutory rape by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape. Osborne was employed by KCS from Nov. 28, 2007, through Jan. 4, 2021, when he was terminated.

Osborne is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

Aggravated statutory rape charges are issued when a victim 13-17 years old is sexually penetrated by a defendant who is 10 years older than the victim. Statutory rape by an authority figure is a similar charge but the defendant had a position of trust or supervision, legal, professional, or occupational status, or had parental or custodial authority over the child and used their status to have sex with the child.